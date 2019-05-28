Bachata By The Bay Thursdays
Leave a review
Overview:
Bachata lessons and dancing every Thursday night at Aracely Cafe on Treasure Island. Bachata dance lessons at 8pm, followed by social dancing until 1am. Music by DJ “Magic” Mike, playing the best Bachata!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Thursday
|Time:
|8:00PM
|Cost:
|$10
|Instructors:
|Multiple
|Address:
|Aracely Cafe
401 13th Street
San Francisco, CA 94130
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(510) 706-3755
galindo.precision@gmail.com
Visit Website
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa Vida SF reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.