Dennis Cao is an amateur competitive salsa dancer with his partner Danielle, based in San Jose. He has competed at the West Coast Latin Dance Championships, Reno Latin Dance Festival, SF Festival, and performed at many other venues and congresses.

Dennis is currently on Salsa Mania, and has performed and competed with Salsa Colombia and Spartan Mambo in the past.

Dennis’s classes are focused on foundational techniques to improve basic to advanced level social dancing.