Dennis Cao
Company: Dance Boulevard
Location: San Jose
Accolades1st Place - Reno Latin Dance Fest 2022
1st Place - West Coast Latin Dance Championships 2021
1st Place - San Francisco Salsa Festival 2019
3rd Place - San Francisco Salsa Festival 2022
Biography
Dennis Cao is an amateur competitive salsa dancer with his partner Danielle, based in San Jose. He has competed at the West Coast Latin Dance Championships, Reno Latin Dance Festival, SF Festival, and performed at many other venues and congresses.
Dennis is currently on Salsa Mania, and has performed and competed with Salsa Colombia and Spartan Mambo in the past.
Dennis’s classes are focused on foundational techniques to improve basic to advanced level social dancing.
