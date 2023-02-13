Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

Salsa Vida SF Logo
Calendar Guides Shirts Instructors Teams Bands DJs
Submit Contact

Dennis Cao

Dennis Cao

Salsa Instructor Profile

Company: Dance Boulevard
Location: San Jose

Contact Info

Instagram ProfileInstructor Instagram Profile

Accolades

1st Place - Reno Latin Dance Fest 2022
1st Place - West Coast Latin Dance Championships 2021
1st Place - San Francisco Salsa Festival 2019
3rd Place - San Francisco Salsa Festival 2022

Biography

Dennis Cao is an amateur competitive salsa dancer with his partner Danielle, based in San Jose. He has competed at the West Coast Latin Dance Championships, Reno Latin Dance Festival, SF Festival, and performed at many other venues and congresses.

Dennis is currently on Salsa Mania, and has performed and competed with Salsa Colombia and Spartan Mambo in the past.

Dennis’s classes are focused on foundational techniques to improve basic to advanced level social dancing.


Videos

Posted by

« See more Salsa Instructors

Leave A Comment:

Copyright © 2011-2023 Salsa Vida. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise With Us Salsa Calendar | Salsa T-Shirts | Submit An Event | Contact Us
Sitemap | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Switch to Mobile Version