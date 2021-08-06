There are no reviews for this event yet

Franklin Diaz is flying out from New York for 2 unforgettable nights of workshops and social dancing. The workshops will start on Saturday and run from 4pm to 8pm including:

1 hour of Cha Cha Cha

1 hour of Pachanga

1 hour of Body Movement

1 hour of Partnerwork

Social dancing will run from 9pm to 2am.

On Sunday, workshops will go from 1pm to 5pm. These include:

1 hour of Boogaloo

1 hour of Body Movement

1 hour of Mambo Shines

1 hour of Partnerwork

Social dancing will run from 7pm to 11pm.

Pricing for the event depends on the pass.