Overview:

Franklin Diaz is flying out from New York for 2 unforgettable nights of workshops and social dancing. The workshops will start on Saturday and run from 4pm to 8pm including:
1 hour of Cha Cha Cha
1 hour of Pachanga
1 hour of Body Movement
1 hour of Partnerwork
Social dancing will run from 9pm to 2am.

On Sunday, workshops will go from 1pm to 5pm. These include:
1 hour of Boogaloo
1 hour of Body Movement
1 hour of Mambo Shines
1 hour of Partnerwork
Social dancing will run from 7pm to 11pm.

Pricing for the event depends on the pass.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson
Date: Saturday & Sunday
Time: 4pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday
Cost: $15 - $130
Instructors: Franklin Diaz
Address: Abada Capoeira Studio
3221 22nd St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

