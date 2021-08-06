Franklin Diaz Workshops and Social
Overview:
Franklin Diaz is flying out from New York for 2 unforgettable nights of workshops and social dancing. The workshops will start on Saturday and run from 4pm to 8pm including:
1 hour of Cha Cha Cha
1 hour of Pachanga
1 hour of Body Movement
1 hour of Partnerwork
Social dancing will run from 9pm to 2am.
On Sunday, workshops will go from 1pm to 5pm. These include:
1 hour of Boogaloo
1 hour of Body Movement
1 hour of Mambo Shines
1 hour of Partnerwork
Social dancing will run from 7pm to 11pm.
Pricing for the event depends on the pass.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson
|Date:
|Saturday & Sunday
|Time:
|4pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday
|Cost:
|$15 - $130
|Instructors:
|Franklin Diaz
|Address:
|Abada Capoeira Studio
3221 22nd St
San Francisco, CA 94110
|Contact:
|
