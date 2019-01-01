Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

Salsa Vida SF Logo
Calendar Guides Shirts Instructors Teams Bands DJs
Submit Contact

Karel Flores San Francisco

Team profile for the Karel Flores San Francisco salsa team

Karel Flores San Francisco

Info

Directors: Natasha Tia
Location: San Francisco, CA
Established: July 2017

Biography

Karel Flores San Francisco (KFSF) is a women’s Latin dance team directed by international salsa star, Karel Flores. The purpose of KFSF is to build a foundation of confidence, collaboration, fierceness and strength within our ladies by dancing mambo together.

The team performs at salsa events in the Bay Area as well as major congresses around the country.

Karel Flores San Francisco

Performances of the KFSF dance team:

Karel Flores San Francisco Video 1
Karel Flores San Francisco Video 2
Karel Flores San Francisco Video 3
Posted by

« See more Salsa Teams

Leave A Comment:

Copyright © 2011-2019 Salsa Vida. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise With Us Salsa Calendar | Salsa T-Shirts | Submit An Event | Contact Us
Sitemap | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Switch to Mobile Version