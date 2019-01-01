Karel Flores San Francisco
Directors: Natasha Tia
Biography
Karel Flores San Francisco (KFSF) is a women’s Latin dance team directed by international salsa star, Karel Flores. The purpose of KFSF is to build a foundation of confidence, collaboration, fierceness and strength within our ladies by dancing mambo together.
The team performs at salsa events in the Bay Area as well as major congresses around the country.
