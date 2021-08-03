Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

Mask Mandates Return to the Bay Area

Starting midnight on Monday, August 2nd, mask mandates will return to many counties in the Bay Area, requiring everyone (even vaccinated people) to wear masks when indoors.

The new mandate affects Santa Clara county, Alameda county, Contra Costa county, Marin county, San Francisco county, San Mateo county, Sonoma county and the city of Berkeley.

This is not great news for salsa dancers who will have to wear masks while dancing, but for now all businesses remain open including restaurants, bars, studios, and gyms.

There are also still many outdoor salsa dancing events such as Salsa By The Sea, Salsa By The Bay, RicaSalsa Sundays, and the upcoming San Jose Jazz Festival.

