Salsa by the Bay
Leave a review
Overview:
Rooftop dancing at Hotel VIA, a boutique hotel in San Francisco. 2 rooms for dancing, with DJ Tonyo playing salsa, merengue, and Cuban inside and DJ Pablo Cano playing Top 40 and Reggaeton outside. Pre-sale tickets available via Eventbrite.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Sunday, March 3rd 2019
|Time:
|3:00pm - 7:00pm
|Cost:
|$25
|Instructors:
|N/A
|Address:
|Hotel VIA
138 King St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|JaffeEventsSF@gmail.com
Visit Website
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa Vida SF reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.