Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

Salsa Vida SF Logo
Calendar Guides Shirts Instructors Teams Bands DJs
Submit Contact
ages: 21+

There are no reviews for this event yet
Leave a review
This event is not happening today (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

Salsa lessons and dancing every 1st and 3rd Wednesday at Kimbara in the Mission district of San Francisco. Featuring different guest DJs and instructors every night. The event is $10 to enter before 10pm, and $15 afterwards.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Dancing Gifts
Date: 1st and 3rd Wednesdays
Time: 8-9pm - Salsa lesson 10pm-12:30am - Social dancing
Cost: $10 before 10pm, $15 after 10pm
Instructors: Various
Address: Kimbara
3380 19th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: (415) 872-6180
Facebook eventEvent Facebook Page
Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Leave A Review:

Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa Vida SF reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.

Click stars below to rate.
Rating

Copyright © 2011-2022 Salsa Vida. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise With Us Salsa Calendar | Salsa T-Shirts | Submit An Event | Contact Us
Sitemap | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Switch to Mobile Version