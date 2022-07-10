Suzy Q Wednesdays
Overview:
Salsa lessons and dancing every 1st and 3rd Wednesday at Kimbara in the Mission district of San Francisco. Featuring different guest DJs and instructors every night. The event is $10 to enter before 10pm, and $15 afterwards.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|1st and 3rd Wednesdays
|Time:
|8-9pm - Salsa lesson 10pm-12:30am - Social dancing
|Cost:
|$10 before 10pm, $15 after 10pm
|Instructors:
|Various
|Address:
|Kimbara
3380 19th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
|Contact:
|(415) 872-6180
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
