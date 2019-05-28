Cairo Cabaret
Overview:
Belly dance classes and performances every Thursday night at El Valenciano in San Francisco, followed by social dancing to Salsa/Latin Mix and Arabic music by DJ Nik, and fantastic Middle Eastern food at the Valencia Grill.
8:30-9pm: Belly dance class
9:30 and 10:30 pm: Belly dance (and other) performances
Open dance floor until midnight including Salsa, Latin music, and Arabic music
$5 cover charge or $15 w/ Middle Eastern dinner
Details:
|Event:
|Belly Dancing Lesson, Salsa Fusion Social
|Date:
|Every Thursday
|Time:
|8:30pm - 12:30am
|Cost:
|$5
|Instructors:
|Parya Saberi
|Address:
|El Valenciano (Valencia Grill)
1153 Valencia St.
San Francisco, CA 94110
|Contact:
|parya.dance@gmail.com
