Overview:

Belly dance classes and performances every Thursday night at El Valenciano in San Francisco, followed by social dancing to Salsa/Latin Mix and Arabic music by DJ Nik, and fantastic Middle Eastern food at the Valencia Grill. 8:30-9pm: Belly dance class

9:30 and 10:30 pm: Belly dance (and other) performances

Open dance floor until midnight including Salsa, Latin music, and Arabic music $5 cover charge or $15 w/ Middle Eastern dinner

Details:

Event: Belly Dancing Lesson, Salsa Fusion Social Date: Every Thursday Time: 8:30pm - 12:30am Cost: $5 Instructors: Parya Saberi Address: El Valenciano (Valencia Grill)

1153 Valencia St.

San Francisco, CA 94110

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: parya.dance@gmail.com

