There are no reviews for this event yet

Belly dance classes and performances every Thursday night at El Valenciano in San Francisco, followed by social dancing to Salsa/Latin Mix and Arabic music by DJ Nik, and fantastic Middle Eastern food at the Valencia Grill.

8:30-9pm: Belly dance class

9:30 and 10:30 pm: Belly dance (and other) performances

Open dance floor until midnight including Salsa, Latin music, and Arabic music

$5 cover charge or $15 w/ Middle Eastern dinner