Dance Vita Salsa Class
Overview:
This lesson is taught by Clayton and is available for all levels of dancers. Clayton is a Pro-Rhythm competitor with 8 years of professional dance training behind him.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson
|Date:
|Monday
|Time:
|5:45pm-6:30pm
|Cost:
|$18
|Instructors:
|Clayton
|Address:
|85 43rd Ave
San Mateo, CA 94403
|Contact:
|(650) 345-8482
info@dancevita.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
