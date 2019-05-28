Bala’s Celebration of Life Ceremony & Social
Overview:
A special social honoring the life of Bala, a dancer from the Bay Area who recently tragically passed away. Salsa and bachata dancing all night to the music of DJ Ron and DJ Kriss Kross. All proceeds from the event will go to Bala’s family.
Details:
|Event:
|Dance Social & Fundraiser
|Date:
|Tuesday, May 28th 2019
|Time:
|9:00pm - 12:00am
|Cost:
|$5 minimum donation
|Instructors:
|N/A
|Address:
|DanzHaus / The Gingerbread House
1275 Connecticut St
San Francisco, CA 94107
|Contact:
|inessencedance@gmail.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
