The 1st annual Bella Dance Weekender is a Latin Dance festival aimed at celebrating and empowering women. The event will feature top international dance instructors such as Jorjet Alcocer, Tamara Valle, Natasha Tia and more, a Ladies Dance Team competition, and dancing every night until 2:30am. Open to all genders!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

