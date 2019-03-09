Bella Dance Weekender
Leave a review
Overview:
The 1st annual Bella Dance Weekender is a Latin Dance festival aimed at celebrating and empowering women. The event will feature top international dance instructors such as Jorjet Alcocer, Tamara Valle, Natasha Tia and more, a Ladies Dance Team competition, and dancing every night until 2:30am. Open to all genders!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|March 8th-March 9th, 2019
|Time:
|Friday: 11am-2:30am, Saturday: 9am-2:30am
|Cost:
|Various
|Instructors:
|Top International Instructors
|Address:
|Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center
1317 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|
Visit Website
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa Vida SF reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.