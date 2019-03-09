Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

The 1st annual Bella Dance Weekender is a Latin Dance festival aimed at celebrating and empowering women. The event will feature top international dance instructors such as Jorjet Alcocer, Tamara Valle, Natasha Tia and more, a Ladies Dance Team competition, and dancing every night until 2:30am. Open to all genders!

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
Date: March 8th-March 9th, 2019
Time: Friday: 11am-2:30am, Saturday: 9am-2:30am
Cost: Various
Instructors: Top International Instructors
Address: Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center
1317 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: Visit Website
Facebook eventEvent Facebook Page
