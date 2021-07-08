Benny and Ashley Workshop and Social
Overview:
A 2 hour salsa dancing workshop followed by social dancing hosted by iHeartMambo, SF Mambo, and Mambo Domingo. Guest instructors Benny & Ashley from Portland teaching mambo footwork and partnerwork. Social dancing until 11pm at the Verdi Club in San Francisco.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Sunday, July 11th 2021
|Time:
|3:30pm-9:30pm
|Cost:
|$40 workshops, $15 social only
|Instructors:
|Benny and Ashley
|Address:
|Verdi Club
2424 Mariposa St
San Francisco, CA 94110
|Contact:
|
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
