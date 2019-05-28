Cuba Descarga Salsa Dance Party
Leave a review
Overview:
Cuban salsa music and dancing every Sunday at El Valenciano in San Francisco from 6-11pm. Most Sundays feature live Cuban salsa music!
Details:
|Event:
|Social
|Date:
|Every Sunday
|Time:
|6:00pm - 11:00pm
|Cost:
|$10
|Instructors:
|N/A
|Address:
|El Valenciano
1153 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(415) 947-9729
sanfranciscobacubanfestival@gmail.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa Vida SF reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.