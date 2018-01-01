deRumba Sundays
Leave a review
Overview:
No cover bi-weekly deRumba Sundays social dance party at Vinnie’s Bar N Grill from 9:00pm to 12:00am featuring DJ TONEE. Bachata, Merengue, Salsa, Cumbia, Reggaeton and more. Please check the website for upcoming events.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every other Sunday
|Time:
|9:00pm - 12:00am
|Cost:
|Free
|Instructors:
|N/A
|Address:
|Vinnie's Bar N Grill
2045 Mt. Diablo Street
Concord, CA 94520
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(925) 685-9515
Visit Website
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa Vida SF reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.