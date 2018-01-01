ages: All



Leave a review There are no reviews for this event yet

This event is not happening today (see (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

This is SF Bay Area’s longest running Kizomba night (6 years). The night consists of 2 all-level classes focused on Musicality & Great Social Dancing, followed by a friendly Kizomba social. Privates are available. Visit gotkizomba.com for details including how to sign up for our 2hr Kizomba Intro Boot Camp to get started. Contact form available on the website.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Date: Every Thursday Time: 7:30pm - 11:30pm Cost: Drop in for single class $17; discounted passes available; Instructors: Emile & Veronika Address: The Veterans' Memorial Building

200 Grand Ave

Oakland, CA 94610

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: Visit Website

Event Facebook Page

Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

For more kizomba events, see our Kizomba Events Calendar.