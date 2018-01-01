Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

This is SF Bay Area’s longest running Kizomba night (6 years). The night consists of 2 all-level classes focused on Musicality & Great Social Dancing, followed by a friendly Kizomba social. Privates are available. Visit gotkizomba.com for details including how to sign up for our 2hr Kizomba Intro Boot Camp to get started. Contact form available on the website.

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Vida
Date: Every Thursday
Time: 7:30pm - 11:30pm
Cost: Drop in for single class $17; discounted passes available;
Instructors: Emile & Veronika
Address: The Veterans' Memorial Building
200 Grand Ave
Oakland, CA 94610
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: Visit Website
Facebook eventEvent Facebook Page
For more kizomba events, see our Kizomba Events Calendar.

