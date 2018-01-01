Kizomba Thursday
Overview:
This is SF Bay Area’s longest running Kizomba night (6 years). The night consists of 2 all-level classes focused on Musicality & Great Social Dancing, followed by a friendly Kizomba social. Privates are available. Visit gotkizomba.com for details including how to sign up for our 2hr Kizomba Intro Boot Camp to get started. Contact form available on the website.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Thursday
|Time:
|7:30pm - 11:30pm
|Cost:
|Drop in for single class $17; discounted passes available;
|Instructors:
|Emile & Veronika
|Address:
|The Veterans' Memorial Building
200 Grand Ave
Oakland, CA 94610
|Contact:
|
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
