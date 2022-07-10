Latin Jazz w/ Amanda Marquez
Leave a review
Overview:
All level Latin Jazz class taught by Amanda Marquez, incorporating salsa, cha cha cha and other Latin dances with Jazz and Afro Cuban movements and technique.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson
|Date:
|Every Monday
|Time:
|8:00pm - 9:30pm
|Cost:
|$20
|Instructors:
|Amanda Marquez
|Address:
|Dance Attack Sunnyvale
120 Carroll Street
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(408) 250-1228
amchmar@gmail.com
Visit Website
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa Vida SF reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.