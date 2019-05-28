Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

ages: All

This event is not happening today (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

Let’s Go Salsa@Jessie!, the open-air salsa dance party in Jessie Square (near the Contemporary Jewish Museum), takes place on the third Thursday of each month from May to September from 6:00pm – 7:30pm. Live salsa music and free entry!

Details:

Event: Live Salsa Music & Dancing Salsa Dancing Gifts
Date: 3rd Thursday of the Month
Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm
Cost: Free
Instructors: N/A
Address: Jessie Square
736 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Contact: (415) 543-1718
