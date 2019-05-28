Let’s Go Salsa@Jessie
Overview:
Let’s Go Salsa@Jessie!, the open-air salsa dance party in Jessie Square (near the Contemporary Jewish Museum), takes place on the third Thursday of each month from May to September from 6:00pm – 7:30pm. Live salsa music and free entry!
Details:
|Event:
|Live Salsa Music & Dancing
|Date:
|3rd Thursday of the Month
|Time:
|6:00pm - 7:30pm
|Cost:
|Free
|Instructors:
|N/A
|Address:
|Jessie Square
736 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
|Contact:
|(415) 543-1718
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
