Lux Mambo Nights
Overview:
Salsa lessons and dancing every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month at The Rose Ballroom in San Jose. Open level mambo lessons from 9-10pm with Carolyn Barreno & Stefan Trandafirescu, followed by dancing until 1am (Mambo, Bachata, Salsa Dura, Guaguanco, & Cha Cha Cha).
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every 1st & 3rd Friday
|Time:
|9:00pm - 1:00am
|Cost:
|$15
|Instructors:
|Carolyn Barreno & Stefan Trandafirescu
|Address:
|The Rose Ballroom
1224 S Bascom Ave
San Jose, CA 95128
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
