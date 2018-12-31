Ring in the new year at the annual NYE International Extravaganza at the Marriott by SFO. 4 rooms for dancing salsa, bachata, and more with music from top DJs, live music by Avance, and dance performances. Free champagne toast from 8:00pm-11:00pm plus complimentary party favors. Dress code (cocktail attire) strictly enforced! Room #1: International – Live music with N’Rumba band plus Djs Room #2: Salsa y Bachata – Live music with Avance band Plus Djs Room #3: Vallenato, Cumbia & more – Live music with CM Kandia from Colombia Plus Djs Room #4: 70’s, 80’s, 90’s Top 40’s and Brazilian – Live music with SF Samba Band & Twins Ramos plus DJs

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Leave A Review: