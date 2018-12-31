NYE International Extravaganza 2019
Overview:
Ring in the new year at the annual NYE International Extravaganza at the Marriott by SFO. 4 rooms for dancing salsa, bachata, and more with music from top DJs, live music by Avance, and dance performances. Free champagne toast from 8:00pm-11:00pm plus complimentary party favors. Dress code (cocktail attire) strictly enforced!
Room #1: International – Live music with N’Rumba band plus Djs
Room #2: Salsa y Bachata – Live music with Avance band Plus Djs
Room #3: Vallenato, Cumbia & more – Live music with CM Kandia from Colombia Plus Djs
Room #4: 70’s, 80’s, 90’s Top 40’s and Brazilian – Live music with SF Samba Band & Twins Ramos plus DJs
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Monday, December 31st 2018
|Time:
|8:00pm - 2:00am
|Cost:
|$65
|Instructors:
|N/A
|Address:
|San Mateo Marriott San Francisco Airport
1770 S Amphlett Blvd
San Mateo, CA 94402
|Contact:
|(650) 653-6000
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
