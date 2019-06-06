Queer Latin Dance Fest 2019
Overview:
The 2nd annual Queer Latin Dance Festival hosted by In Lak’ech Dance Academy aims to highlight and celebrate Queer/Trans dancers and their Allies. It includes two full days of dance – workshops, choreography challenges, performances, and social dancing until 2am every night.
Event Schedule:
Friday, June 7th @ Oakland Asian Cultural Center
– Salsa Challenge w/ Dioney 11 am-2:00pm
– Bachata Challenge w/ Andrea & Ciarra 2-5pm
– Dance workshops: 2-4:30pm
– Doors open at 9pm
– Performances 9:30-10:30pm
– Social Dancing: 11:00pm-2am
Saturday, June 8th @ Oakland Asian Cultural Center
– Salsa Challenge w/ Dioney 11am-2:00pm
– Bachata Challenge w/ Andrea & Ciarra 9-11am
– Dance workshops: 11:45-4:30pm
– Doors open: 8:00pm
– Film Screening-Dear Queer Dancer: 8:30-9pm
– Performances: 9-10pm
– Social Dancing: 10pm-2am
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Friday June 7th & Saturday June 8th 2019
|Time:
|11:00am - 2:00am
|Cost:
|See ticket website
|Instructors:
|Multiple
|Address:
|Oakland Asian Cultural Center
388 9th St., Suite 290
Oakland, California 94607
|Contact:
|info@queerlatindancefestival
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
