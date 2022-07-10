Sabor Thursdays
Overview:
Salsa lessons and dancing every Thursday night at the Cigar Bar & Grill in San Francisco. Doors open 7pm and salsa lessons from 8-9pm, followed by dancing to salsa, cumbia, merengue, bachata and more.
Kitchen open until 10pm.
Free entry before 9pm with guest list registration at www.saborthursdays.com.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Thursday
|Time:
|8pm-9pm - Salsa lessons 9pm-12:30am - Social dancing
|Cost:
|$10
|Instructors:
|Address:
|Cigar Bar & Grill
850 Montgomery St
San Francisco, CA 94133
|Contact:
|(415) 968-8300
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
