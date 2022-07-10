ages: 21+



Leave a review There are no reviews for this event yet

This event is not happening today (see (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

Salsa lessons and dancing every Thursday night at the Cigar Bar & Grill in San Francisco. Doors open 7pm and salsa lessons from 8-9pm, followed by dancing to salsa, cumbia, merengue, bachata and more. Kitchen open until 10pm. Free entry before 9pm with guest list registration at www.saborthursdays.com.

Details:

Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.