Salesforce Park Salsa Dance Party
Overview:
Salsa lessons and dancing to live music every 2nd Friday of the month at Salesforce Park in downtown San Francisco. Free lessons by the Latin Dance Connection followed by dancing to live salsa music atop the Transbay Terminal.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every 2nd Friday of the Month
|Time:
|6:00pm - 8:00pm
|Cost:
|Free
|Instructors:
|Latin Dance Connection
|Address:
|Salesforce Transit Center
425 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
|Contact:
|(510) 593-3676
ruth@latinconnectiondance.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
