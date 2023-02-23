Salsa à Noite
Overview:
Salsa dancing every Thursday night at the Noite Cocktail & Bar in downtown San Jose. Salsa lessons On2 by Marianela Calonje, the owner of Volaré Studios followed by 4 hours of social dancing to Salsa, Bachata and ChaChaCha courtesy of DJ Willie. Pre-sale tickets available for purchase at volarestudios.net.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Thursday
|Time:
|8:30pm - 1:30am
|Cost:
|$15
|Instructors:
|Marianela Calonje
|Address:
|Noite
399 S 1st St
San Jose, CA 95113
|Contact:
|(408) 677-1940
info@volarestudios.net
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
