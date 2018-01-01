ages: All



Join us for a fun night of Salsa & Bachata classes at the Motion Arts Center in San Mateo. Whether you want to learn bachata or salsa or both, we’ll teach you all you need to start enjoying dancing. Even if you never danced in your life, our lessons will teach you to feel comfortable dancing with a partner. You’ll leave each class excited for the next lesson!

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Date: Every Friday Time: 7-8pm Bachata Class

8-9pm Salsa Class

9-11pm Dance Party Cost: $15 drop-in (discount passes available) Instructors: Angela Address: Motion Arts Center

217 S Claremont

San Mateo, CA, 94401

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: (415) 573-5735

info@motionartscenter.com

