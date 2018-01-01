Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

There are no reviews for this event yet
Join us for a fun night of Salsa & Bachata classes at the Motion Arts Center in San Mateo. Whether you want to learn bachata or salsa or both, we’ll teach you all you need to start enjoying dancing. Even if you never danced in your life, our lessons will teach you to feel comfortable dancing with a partner. You’ll leave each class excited for the next lesson!

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Vida
Date: Every Friday
Time: 7-8pm Bachata Class
8-9pm Salsa Class
9-11pm Dance Party
Cost: $15 drop-in (discount passes available)
Instructors: Angela
Address: Motion Arts Center
217 S Claremont
San Mateo, CA, 94401
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: (415) 573-5735
info@motionartscenter.com
Visit Website
Facebook eventEvent Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa Vida SF reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.

