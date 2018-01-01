Salsa & Bachata Fridays in San Mateo
Overview:
Join us for a fun night of Salsa & Bachata classes at the Motion Arts Center in San Mateo. Whether you want to learn bachata or salsa or both, we’ll teach you all you need to start enjoying dancing. Even if you never danced in your life, our lessons will teach you to feel comfortable dancing with a partner. You’ll leave each class excited for the next lesson!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Friday
|Time:
|7-8pm Bachata Class
8-9pm Salsa Class
9-11pm Dance Party
|Cost:
|$15 drop-in (discount passes available)
|Instructors:
|Angela
|Address:
|Motion Arts Center
217 S Claremont
San Mateo, CA, 94401
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(415) 573-5735
info@motionartscenter.com
Visit Website
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
