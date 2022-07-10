Salsa Bachata Fridays Walnut Creek
Overview:
Salsa and bachata party every Friday night at Tip Top Ballroom in Walnut Creek. Beginner dance lessons by Tomaj Trenda from 8pm-9:30pm followed by a night of dancing to salsa, bachata, cha cha cha, and more.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Friday
|Time:
|8:00pm - 12:30am
|Cost:
|$20 for lesson and social, $10 social only
|Instructors:
|Tomaj Trenda
|Address:
|Tip Top Ballroom
1661 Botelho Drive #190
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
|Contact:
|(415) 505-3536
tomaj@salsawithtomaj.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
