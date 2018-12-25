Salsa By The Bay is now Salsa Vida SF

Looking for Salsa By The Bay? You’re in the right place!

As of today (December 2018), Salsa By The Bay is now officially “Salsa Vida SF”.

Why the name change? We are joining forces with Salsa Vida, the premier destination for salsa dancing on the web.



Together we’ll be able to provide the best content related to the salsa dancing lifestyle, while still providing all the information you’ve come to expect from Salsa By The Bay such as our Salsa Calendar and Salsa Guides.

Thanks for being a part of the Salsa By The Bay journey over the past 7 years, and we hope you enjoy what’s in store for you with Salsa Vida SF!