Salsa Caleña Basic Class
Leave a review
Overview:
Free Colombian salsa footwork class at Dance Boulevard in San Jose. Class is 1 hour, beginner friendly, and will go over the basics and fundamentals of Colombian salsa, aka Salsa Caleña.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson
|Date:
|Saturday, July 3rd 2021
|Time:
|1:00pm - 2:00pm
|Cost:
|Free
|Instructors:
|Dennis Cao
|Address:
|Dance Boulevard
1824 Hillsdale Ave
San Jose, CA 95124
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(408) 396-1523
dennis@salsacolombiadanceacademy.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa Vida SF reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.