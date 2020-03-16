Salsa Events Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

As most of you are aware by now, a “shelter in place” ordinance has gone into effect in the SF Bay Area. This order means that all non-essential travel is to be limited, with social distancing to be practiced while out in public. All bars, nightclubs, and gyms are also to be closed, and most dance studios have closed as well. Additionally, the federal government has recommend that all social gatherings be kept to 10 people or less.

What this essentially means is that all salsa events are effectively cancelled until April 7th at least, and quite likely much longer until the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

A number of instructors have begun offering online classes, and we will begin highlighting some of those in the coming days, so dancers can continue learning & practicing at home. Others have instructional videos available for purchase, and some instructors also continue to offer private lessons on a one-on-one basis.

We will keep you updated with the latest news and ways to keep dancing and supporting local instructors. Stay safe everyone!