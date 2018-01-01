Salsa Fridays Salinas
Overview:
Salsa and bachata lessons every Friday at Giorgio’s Restaurant in Salinas, followed by social dancing until 12:30am.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Friday
|Time:
|8:30pm - 12:30am
|Cost:
|$15
|Instructors:
|Wilfredo and Nicole
|Address:
|Giorgio's Restaurant
201 Mian St
Salinas, CA 93901
|Contact:
|(323) 244-0798
events@djwillientertainment.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
