Salsa Hot Spot
Leave a review
Overview:
The event will include Salsa, Bachata, Cumbia and Raggaeton in celebration of DJ Ire (Irene’s) birthday. It will take place at Urbani Cellar, the oldest operating restaurant in Santa Cruz.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Friday
|Time:
|8pm-11pm
|Cost:
|Free
|Instructors:
|N/A
|Address:
|Urbani Cellar
140 Encinal St
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(831) 515-3213
salsahotspotofficial@gmail.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa Vida SF reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.