Salsa is Back in the Bay!
Posted May 9, 2021 by Takeshi
Photo credit Newsparx Media
With COVID restrictions starting to lift in California, salsa events are returning again to the Bay Area!
Salsa instructors across the Bay are now offering in-person classes again, either outdoors and socially distanced or indoors with limited capacity.
A number of salsa socials have started up again, some outdoors and others indoors with limited capacity, with many more starting back up in June & July once California is scheduled to lift all COVID restrictions!
The past year was difficult without socials or in-person dancing, but salsa is finally returning to the Bay! Check out our salsa calendar for a list of active events, and if you know of any events that are missing, please submit them.