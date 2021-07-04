Salsa level 1 at Palomar Ballroom
Overview:
This lesson is perfect if you know a little Salsa and would like to review and expand, or if you’re brand new to the ballroom. Pre-registration is required.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson
|Date:
|Wednesdays
|Time:
|7pm-7:50pm
|Cost:
|$20
|Instructors:
|Jessica Sweeney
|Address:
|1344 Pacific Ave
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
|Contact:
|(831) 426-1221
dance@palomarballroom.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
