Salsa Thursday Studio M
Overview:
Salsa lessons every Thursday night at the Studio M ballroom in San Jose on Stevens Creek Boulevard. Beginner lessons from 7:30pm followed by intermediate lessons at 8:30pm. $20 for one lesson, or $35 if you take both.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson
|Date:
|Every Thursday
|Time:
|7:30pm - 9:30pm
|Cost:
|$20 per lesson or $35 for both
|Instructors:
|Darwin Tengco
|Address:
|Studio M Ballroom
3550 Stevens Creek Blvd.
San Jose, CA 95117 USA
|Contact:
|(408) 564-6701
info@studiomballroom.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
