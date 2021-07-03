Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

ages: 21+

This event is not happening today (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

This event has Salsa nights & Taco Tuesdays all in one place. Happy Hour is from 7:00pm-9:00pm. Parking is available behind the building. No outside food or drink permitted.

Details:

Date: Tuesday
Time: 9pm-12am
Cost: $5 before 10pm, $10 after 10pm
Instructors: N/A
Address: Retro Junkie
2112 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Contact: (925) 938-4140
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

