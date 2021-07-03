Salsa Tuesdays at Retro Junkie Bar
Overview:
This event has Salsa nights & Taco Tuesdays all in one place. Happy Hour is from 7:00pm-9:00pm. Parking is available behind the building. No outside food or drink permitted.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Tuesday
|Time:
|9pm-12am
|Cost:
|$5 before 10pm, $10 after 10pm
|Instructors:
|N/A
|Address:
|Retro Junkie
2112 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
|Contact:
|(925) 938-4140
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
