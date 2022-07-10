Salsa Wednesdays Danzhaus
Overview:
Beginner and intermediate salsa lessons every Wednesday night at the Danzhaus Dance Center in South San Francisco taught by veteran salsa instructor, Ricardo Tellez. Beginner salsa lessons from 7-8pm and beginner/intermediate lessons from 8pm-9:30pm.
Mask and proof of vaccination required.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson
|Date:
|Every Wednesday
|Time:
|7pm-8pm - Beginner Lesson 8pm-9:30pm - Beginner/Intermediate Lesson
|Cost:
|$20 beginner, $25 intermediate, $30 both lessons
|Instructors:
|Ricard Tellez
|Address:
|Danzhaus Dance Center
1275 Connecticut St
San Francisco, CA 94107
|Contact:
|(510) 612-0985
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
