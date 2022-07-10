Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

Salsa Vida SF Logo
ages: All

This event is not happening today (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

Beginner and intermediate salsa lessons every Wednesday night at the Danzhaus Dance Center in South San Francisco taught by veteran salsa instructor, Ricardo Tellez. Beginner salsa lessons from 7-8pm and beginner/intermediate lessons from 8pm-9:30pm.

Mask and proof of vaccination required.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson
Date: Every Wednesday
Time: 7pm-8pm - Beginner Lesson 8pm-9:30pm - Beginner/Intermediate Lesson
Cost: $20 beginner, $25 intermediate, $30 both lessons
Instructors: Ricard Tellez
Address: Danzhaus Dance Center
1275 Connecticut St
San Francisco, CA 94107
Get Directions via Google Maps
Contact: (510) 612-0985
Visit Website
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Rating

