San Jose Bachata Night
Overview:
Bachata Music by DJ Magic Mike
Bachata Class By JAS & BaShasta
Dance Lesson: 9 PM – 10 PM
Social Dancing: 10 PM – 1 AM
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Saturday
|Time:
|9pm – 1am
|Cost:
|$15
|Instructors:
|JAS & BaShasta
|Address:
|Dance Boulevard
1824 Hillsdale Avenue
San Jose, CA 95124
|Contact:
|(408) 264-9393
info@danceboulevard.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
