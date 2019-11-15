SFSBK Congress
Overview:
The 2019 San Francisco Salsa Bachata Kizomba (SFSBK) Congress is a three day long dance festival featuring 24-hours of dance instructions, world-class dance performances, and dancing until 6am every night.
Held at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport hotel, the 2019 SFSBK Congress features such renowned artists such as Yamulee Dance Company and Eddie Torres Jr from New York, G-YA from Korea, Panagiotis & Myrto from Greece, Adolfo & Amneris from Italy, and many more.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa, Bachata & Kizomba Congress
|Date:
|Friday, November 15th - Sunday, November 17th, 2019
|Time:
|Friday, Saturday & Sunday - 10am-6am
|Cost:
|See event website
|Instructors:
|World-class Dance Instructors
|Address:
|Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport
1333 Old Bayshore Hwy
Burlingame, CA 94010
|Contact:
|
Our Review:
Organized by the same team that puts on the wonderful iHeartMambo socials, the SFSBK features some top instructors and artists such as Adolfo & Amneris, Eddie Torre Jr, and Panagiotis & Myrto. There are some big names here that have never been to the Bay Area before!
The venue the event is being held at is the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport-- this is a gorgeous venue which will be a delight for all attendees of the event.
The SFSBK Congress is going to be an incredible event, and this is one dance event you are not going to want to miss!
