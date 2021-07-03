Silicon Valley Dance Club
Leave a review
Overview:
This weekly event is hosted by Monica Serpa. It includes a beginner salsa class starting at 8:30pm, an intermediate salsa class starting at 9:15pm, and a dance party from 10pm to 1am. Lessons are taught by Juan Carlos Camarena and music is presented by DJ Jerel Rivas.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Saturday
|Time:
|8:30pm-1am
|Cost:
|$15-$20
|Instructors:
|Juan Carlos Camarena
|Address:
|3595 Stevens Creek Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(408) 469-8429
info@svdanceclub.com
Visit Website
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa Vida SF reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.