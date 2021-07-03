Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

ages: All

This event is not happening today (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

This weekly event is hosted by Monica Serpa. It includes a beginner salsa class starting at 8:30pm, an intermediate salsa class starting at 9:15pm, and a dance party from 10pm to 1am. Lessons are taught by Juan Carlos Camarena and music is presented by DJ Jerel Rivas.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Dancing Gifts
Date: Saturday
Time: 8:30pm-1am
Cost: $15-$20
Instructors: Juan Carlos Camarena
Address: 3595 Stevens Creek Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: (408) 469-8429
info@svdanceclub.com
Visit Website
Facebook eventEvent Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

