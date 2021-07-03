This weekly event is hosted by Monica Serpa. It includes a beginner salsa class starting at 8:30pm, an intermediate salsa class starting at 9:15pm, and a dance party from 10pm to 1am. Lessons are taught by Juan Carlos Camarena and music is presented by DJ Jerel Rivas.

