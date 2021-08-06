Sunday Fun Day with SBSB
Leave a review
Overview:
Doors open at 3pm to a lesson with World Champion Isidro Corona, director of Montuno Dance. This is followed by social dancing to the tunes of DJ Danny G, who will be spinning Salsa, Bachata, and Mambo tunes until 8pm.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Sunday
|Time:
|3pm - 8pm
|Cost:
|$10 - $12
|Instructors:
|Isidro Corona
|Address:
|Mexico Lindo Y Cantina
11 Race St.
San Jose CA, 95126
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|djdannyg@comcast.net
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa Vida SF reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.