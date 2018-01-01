Thursday Latin Night
Leave a review
Overview:
Salsa and Bachata lessons every Thursday night at Planet Gemini in Monterey from 8:30pm – 10pm with social dancing after. $10 for lesson, or $5 after 10pm.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Thursday
|Time:
|8:30pm - 12:00am
|Cost:
|$10, $5 after 10pm
|Instructors:
|Wilfredo and Nicole
|Address:
|Planet Gemini
2110 Fremont Blvd
Monterey, CA 93940
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(323) 244-0798
willico2001@yahoo.com
Visit Website
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa Vida SF reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.