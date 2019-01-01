Tuesday Salsa & Bachata Classes
Overview:
Salsa and bachata lessons every Tuesday night at the Rose Ballroom in San Jose. Beginner friendly salsa on 1 classes from 8-8:45pm followed by bachata lessons from 8:45-9:30pm, and open practice until 10pm. Drop-ins welcome, no partner necessary.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson
|Date:
|Every Tuesday
|Time:
|8:00pm - 10:00pm
|Cost:
|$15 drop-in, $50 monthly
|Instructors:
|Carolyn Barreno & Stefan Trandafirescu
|Address:
|The Rose Ballroom
1224 S Bascom Ave
San Jose, CA 95128
|Contact:
|(415) 881-8242
dancewithcarolyn@gmail.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
