Weekly Salsa Class Danville
Overview:
Salsa class focusing on strong development of the basics and foundation. Step by step 4 week progressive series structured to create confidence and knowledge in the beginning student and expand the advanced. Class has a strong emphasis on social dancing. The main goal of class is to provide you with the technique and vocabulary to go anywhere and enjoy social dancing.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson
|Date:
|Every Tuesday
|Time:
|8:15pm - 9:30pm
|Cost:
|$12
|Instructors:
|Jeffery Dullum
|Address:
|Two Left Feet Dance Studio
194 Diablo Rd
Danville, CA 94526
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(925) 698-2401
r2salsa@gmail.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
