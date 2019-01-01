Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

Alyssa Aguilar

Salsa Instructor Profile

Company: Valle Flora Social Club
Location: San Jose

Instagram ProfileInstructor Instagram Profile
Email: vfsocialclub@gmail.com
Phone: (408) 857-4315

  3X Collegiate Salsa Champion

    Alyssa Aguilar is a salsa instructor and performer from San Jose that teaches classes at the Get Down Dance Studio. She began her salsa career competing with San Jose State University’s salsa team, Spartan Mambo. She became a collegiate world salsa champion in 2014.

    Alyssa has recently returned from a year of dance training in New York City to start her own dance company specializing in New York style salsa. While in New York she trained and performed with Yamuleé Dance Company as well as the Isa Dance Project.

    Her newest venture, Valle Flora Social Club is an On2 Salsa team located in the heart of Japan Town. Their philosophy is about being equally great social dancers and performers. They are looking for dancers that are passionate about dance, willing to train hard, and love being a part of our global salsa community. Check out the team page for more info on auditions.

    Her goals for this next year is to grow her company as well as the dance/salsa community here in San Jose.


