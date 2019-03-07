Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

Bella Dance Weekender This Weekend!

Posted March 7, 2019 by

SF Salsa Festival 2019

Celebrate International Women’s Day at the first ever Bella Dance Weekender, a Latin dance festival aimed at celebrating and empowering women!

The event will be held on March 8th & 9th at the Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center in Berkeley, with workshops with some of the top female salsa & bachata dancers in the world including Jorjet Alocer, Tamara Valle, Natasha Tia and more.


The event will feature performances by top local and international dance teams, followed by social dancing until 2:30am. The event is open to all genders, so come celebrate International Women’s Day at the Bella Dance Weekender!

