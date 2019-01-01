ages: All

The 11th Annual San Francisco Salsa Festival is one of the largest salsa events of the year, organized by Salsamania Dance Company. The event is a 2-day extravaganza of dance workshops, performances, live salsa music, and dancing until 4am in the morning. The 2019 SF Salsa Festival will feature all-star salsa instructors and performers from around the world, including world salsa champions Almendra & Richie of Argentina, Alex & Mafe from Colombia, Carlos & Sofia from Canada, and local Bay Area dance instructors. Live salsa music by the legendary Jimmy Bosch & Herman Olivera as well as local bands Avance and the Cabanijazz Project. Tickets for the SF Salsa Festival can be purchased on the Event Website.

Details:

Kesh says: Rating: The SF Salsa Festival is one of the largest salsa events in the Bay Area, and is a must-go for salsa addicts. The 2019 SF Festival features two days of dancing, live music, dance workshops, and performances by internationally known salsa dancers-- what's not to like?



The party starts on Thursday night at Calle 11, with dancing from 9pm-2am. The event begins in earnest on Friday night, with dance performances and competitions from 8pm-10:30pm, and dancing until 4am with live music from Avance. Saturday features workshops from 9am-4pm, followed by more dance performances and dancing until 4am with the legendary Jimmy Bosch & Herman Olivera.



This year's performers and instructors include world salsa champions Almendra & Richie from Argentina, Alex & Mafe from Colombia, Carlos & Sofia, and local dance teams from the SF Bay Area!



The San Francisco Salsa Festival is one of my favorite events of the year, and the 11th year promises to be the best one yet!