Cuban Salsa at MCCLA
Overview:
Beginning and intermediate Cuba Salsa lessons every Tuesday and Thursday night at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts. These classes a great way to learn how to connect the music with the dance and learn more about Cuban culture.
The beginner/intermediate class on Tuesdays teaches the basic steps and the fundamentals of solo and partner dancing.
The intermediate/advanced class on Thursdays focus on improving your skills and styles and providing you with new tricks to show off in the clubs.
Details:
|Event:
|Cuban Salsa Dancing Lesson
|Date:
|Every Tuesday & Thursday
|Time:
|Cuban Salsa
|Cost:
|$12
|Instructors:
|Multiple
|Address:
|2868 Mission St, San Francisco
|Contact:
|(415) 947-9729
cultucuba@gmail.com
