Beginning and intermediate Cuba Salsa lessons every Tuesday and Thursday night at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts. These classes a great way to learn how to connect the music with the dance and learn more about Cuban culture.

The beginner/intermediate class on Tuesdays teaches the basic steps and the fundamentals of solo and partner dancing.

The intermediate/advanced class on Thursdays focus on improving your skills and styles and providing you with new tricks to show off in the clubs.