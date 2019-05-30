DANCE! Salsa with Montuno Swing
Overview:
Bring your friends and family to this free summer dance party on Fourth Street! We have invited Montuno Swing back for a 3rd year to play live music! If you salsa, great! If you don’t, great! Kids? Bring them! The dance floor will be out for everyone. If you want to come to learn some moves, join us from 12:30-1:30pm for a free lesson, social from 2pm – 4pm.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Sunday, June 30th 2019
|Time:
|12:00pm - 4:00pm
|Cost:
|Free
|Instructors:
|Taylor Kinney
|Address:
|1782 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
|Contact:
|(510) 644-3002
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
