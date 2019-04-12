Descarga Salsa & Bachata
Leave a review
Overview:
Beginner salsa and bachata dancing, followed by dancing until 1am at the Friendship Banquet Hall in San Jose. 2 rooms for dancing salsa and bachata, with music by DJ Super Chino and DJ Willie. Specials all night for tacos and churros!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Friday, April 12th 2019
|Time:
|8:00pm - 1:00am
|Cost:
|$16
|Instructors:
|Marisa Craig
|Address:
|Friendship Banquet Hall
1121 E Santa Clara St
San Jose, CA 95116
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa Vida SF reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.