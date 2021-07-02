Hans Schmitt
Salsa Instructor Profile
Contact InfoInstructor Facebook Page
Instructor Instagram Profile
Email: info@danceboulevard.com
Phone: (408) 264-9393
Accolades2000 United States Rising Star National Championship
Biography
Hans Schmitt began his dance journey as a Ballroom dancer, and won the United States Rising Star National Championship in 2000. Since then, Hans has studied many different dance styles, including salsa, during his 20 plus years in the dance industry. Hans is the owner of Dance Boulevard, which is the largest and longest running dance studio in the South Bay. Hans teaches salsa lessons at Dance Boulevard every Tuesday and Wednesday night.