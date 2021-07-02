Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

Hans Schmitt

Location: San Jose

Facebook PageInstructor Facebook Page
Instagram ProfileInstructor Instagram Profile
Email: info@danceboulevard.com
Phone: (408) 264-9393

2000 United States Rising Star National Championship

Hans Schmitt began his dance journey as a Ballroom dancer, and won the United States Rising Star National Championship in 2000. Since then, Hans has studied many different dance styles, including salsa, during his 20 plus years in the dance industry. Hans is the owner of Dance Boulevard, which is the largest and longest running dance studio in the South Bay. Hans teaches salsa lessons at Dance Boulevard every Tuesday and Wednesday night.

