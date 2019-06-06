KFSF 3-Year Anniversary Social
Overview:
3 year anniversary party for the Karel Flores San Francisco dance team. Intermediate dance lesson from 8-9pm, followed by social dancing until 1am. Special performances by KFSF and local salsa dance teams.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Saturday, June 15th 2019
|Time:
|8:00pm - 1:00am
|Cost:
|$15
|Instructors:
|KFSF
|Address:
|Abada Capoeira San Francisco
3221 22nd St
San Francisco, CA 94110
|Contact:
|Event Facebook Page
